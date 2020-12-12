County schools facing different issues: some open, some not

by Peter Jakey– Managing Editor

The rising cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have forced Presque Isle County schools to make some tough decisions with only a few weeks remaining before the start of the winter break.

Late last week, Posen Consolidated Schools superintendent Michelle Wesner announced that all the students were moving to remote learning through Dec. 18.

“We have staff quarantined and others who haven’t felt well, and no way to cover for them, which isn’t a good situation when we are supposed to stay home when exhibiting COVID symptoms,” said Wesner.

In her announcement to school families Wesner said remote learning is currently the most consistent option for the health and safety of students and staff.

“We encourage any families who may need food or day care during these two weeks to reach out,” said Wesner, who provided her email, mwesner@posen.k12.mi.us.

St. Ignatius Catholic School followed suite a few days later after a young student tested positive for COVID-19 and a staff member was exposed to a positive case.

“After speaking to the health department, we were told that those classrooms would have to be quarantined for 14 days, along with any other siblings,” stated principal Amy Rabeau in a letter to parents and guardians. “Due to those orders, we have unfortunately made the heartbreaking decision to close until the New Year.

On the other hand, Onaway Area Community Schools re-opened the building to its students, pre-school through eighth-grade. They returned to in-person instruction Wednesday; however, high school students, with the order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extending its epidemic order until Dec. 20, will stay home until 2021.

“It does not make sense for high school students to return with only two days before the holiday break,” stated superintendent Rod Fullerton. “The plan is for them to not return to in-person learning until Jan. 4.

“These plans are subject to change due to staffing shortages that may occur right now.” Fullerton said there is a shortage of substitute teachers and support staff. “Our hope is to remain in session, but this could change with little notice given the current staffing situation.”

Rogers City Area Schools will remain open as long as possible, according to superintendent/prinicpal Nick Hein.

“We are doing everything we can between the medical grade air purifiers, masks, desk barriers, sanitary stations in every room, combined with desk sanitation as well,” said Hein. “Everyone is doing their part but there will be setbacks along way but that’s just the facts of life of going to school in the middle of a pandemic.”

Hein said teachers are available to remote learners and to not hesitate to call or make an appointment.