Janet Elowsky, 58, of Belknap Township passed away July 19, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

She was born April 27, 1963 in Iloilo City, Philippines to Glecerio and Delia (Davela) Lebrillo.

Janet is survived by her husband, Daren; a sister, Maria Fe Cabial; two brothers, Antonio (Gessel) Qedores and Ronnie (Ailyn) Abordo.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, July 23, through time of her memorial service with the Rev. Dr. Jack Ferguson officiating.

