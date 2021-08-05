Dale Milligan, 88, of Trenton, Florida formerly of Onaway passed away peacefully July 27, 2021.

Dale was born and raised in Onaway. He was a hard worker throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but mostly enjoyed learning about the Bible and sharing what he learned with others.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Charlaine; his so

n, Christopher; two brothers, Larry and Ron; and parents, Guy and Flossy.

Dale is survived by two sisters, Doris Robere of Alpena and Donna Morgan of Onaway; his children, Terri (Bid) Tennant of Gaylord, Patricia (Jeremy) Miller of Port Huron, Annette (Pete) Tellier of Rogers City, Bonnie Swilley of Senoia, and Georgia, Jeff (Pamela) Milligan of Columbus, Ohio, Mark Milligan of Interlochen, Paul (Deanna) Milligan of Interlochen, Amy Milligan of Sharpsburg, Georgia and Lizzy (Derek) Shaw of Snoqualmie, Washington; 24 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held for close friends and family.