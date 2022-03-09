A bright and beautiful light was extinguished with the passing of Joyce Carroll Smith Grainger March 2, 2022.

Joyce passed peacefully at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family, after living with dementia for several years.

Joyce was born December 29, 1932 to Franklin “Casey” Douglas and Nellie Douglas in Flint. A lifelong native of Michigan, Joyce spent her formative childhood years in Grand Haven, where she attended school, put on song and dance numbers with her little sister, enjoyed the pristine Lake Michigan beaches, and helped out at her dad’s restaurant, Casey’s Diner.

In 1949, Joyce married Walter “Walt” Edmond Smith and they made their home in Detroit, where they raised their daughter Linda Smith Rieger. Joyce was social and had many hobbies and activities that she and Walt enjoyed as a couple, including bowling, dancing, hunting, camping and card playing with friends. In 1960, the Smith family discovered Canada Creek Ranch (CCR) and spent many years heading “up north” to enjoy the Ranch and its abundance of activities, including archery, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and other endeavors.

Joyce worked for years at Robotron Corporation as a staff manager and was a respected leader in her workplace. When Walt retired from the Detroit Police Force in 1980, the couple moved full time to CCR, where they built their retirement home. Joyce was active for many years on the Ranch, serving on the Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Golf Club, helped organize the Annual CCR Christmas Party and more. She worked closely with her mom, daughter and sister on family genealogy research, which took the ladies on many adventures around New York, Iowa and Minnesota. In addition, with her love of reading, community, and especially children, Joyce served as the community librarian in Onaway for a number of years, where she enjoyed visiting with patrons and sharing her love of books with eager young readers.

After Walt’s passing in 1998, Joyce developed a friendship with Howard Grainger, and they married in 2001 celebrating with their families and friends. Joyce and Howard had a sweet and loving partnership, where together they doted over their extended families and were caretakers for their sweet mothers. Married over 20 years, Joyce and Howard loved to travel and camp, were connected to their community and friends, attended countless grandkids’ sporting events and family birthday parties, and made many memorable trips around Michigan and across the Midwest and Southeast. Above all else, Joyce was fully devoted to her daughter, her grandchildren and extended family.

Over the years, hundreds of gatherings with friends and family were hosted from her home at the Ranch, with many happy and joyful memories made over the years. All who entered were sure to feel welcomed, special and loved. Joyce was known for her ever-present beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes, warm hugs and playful and loving disposition. You could always tell where Joyce was in the house – all you had to do was listen for her pretty sing-song voice – she was always signing or humming while doing even the most boring household tasks.

Joyce will be enthusiastically greeted in heaven by her parents, her first husband, her brother and her son-in-law Lenny. Joyce is survived by her husband, Howard; a daughter, Linda; and grandchildren, Tessa (Brad) Stromdahl, Jenna (William) LaFountain, Benjamin Rieger, Mark (Shanda) Rieger Freeman and Troy Rieger; and great-grandchildren, Billy, Allyse and Ayden LaFountain,

Leo and Hugo Stromdahl, and Heidi Freeman and Cheyanne (Freeman) Moore. Through her marriage with Howard, Joyce also had the privilege to be stepmom and grandma to Howard’s dear children, Don (Robin) Grainger, Jim (Sally) Grainger, Kathy (Brad) Arkwood and Diane Grainger; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce also leaves behind her cherished sister, Patti Crawford of Rome, New York; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held last week at Chagnon Funeral Home. Joyce’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Joyce to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as this organization was close to Joyce’s heart.