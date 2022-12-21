Barbara “Barb” Jean Brege

Barbara "Barb" Jean Brege, 86, of Grand Lake passed away at home December 19, 2022. She was born October 14, 1936 in Rogers City to Melvin and Christine (Beatty) Friedrich. Barb is survived by her husband, Elden; five children, Denise "Kim" Horn of Grand Lake, Rich (Lucie) Parsons of Livonia, Shari (Greg) Crawford of Rogers City, Michelle (Joe) LaTulip of Grand Lake and Eric (Steff) Brege of Rogers City; 13 grandchildren, Josh Crawford, Rachel (Daniel) Bassett, Chelsie (Glen) Curtis, Nick (Lucinda) LaTulip, Derek Crawford, Erica (Colton Lange) Parsons, Austin (Ally Streich) Brege, Jami (Greg Domke) Horn, Brittany (Joe Kasubowski) LaTulip, Kaiti (PJ Harworth) Horn, Cami LaTulip, Leah Brege and Kylie Crawford; four great-granddaughters, Peyton Curtis, Piper and Page Bassett, and Ella Lange; two great-grandsons, Greyson Curtis and Teddy LaTulip; two sisters, Joan (Gary) Nowak of Rogers City and Debi (Karl) Mikko of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Doug (Kay) Friedrich of Pensacola, Florida; a great-uncle, Marvin (Marma) Beatty of Onaway; and three sisters-in-law, Marilyn LaFave of Rogers City, Nancy Chrzan of Rogers City and Elaine Bisson of Gaylord. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Barb graduated from Rogers City High School in 1954. She enjoyed spending time in the sun and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life will take place on Grand Lake in the summer of 2023.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran School, St. Ignatius Catholic School Angel Fund or McLaren Hospice in memory of Barbara Brege.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.