STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

2023-10482-DE

Erik J. Stone

Court address: 151 East Huron Avenue, Rogers City, Michigan 49779. Court telephone no. 989.734.3268.

Estate of Terry L. Streeter. Date of birth: 6-4-1947.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Terry L. Streeter, died 5-26-2023. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Brian Streeter, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 East Huron Avenue, PO Box 110, Rogers City, Michigan 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

6-22-2023

Brian Steeter

5345 La Pata Drive

New Port Richey, FL 34655

727-389-6172

Rachel Westmaas P85383

140 Paluster Street

Cadillac, Michigan 49601

231-779-9000