Clarence Yarch

Clarence Yarch, 90, of Pulawski Township passed away at home Monday, August 7, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born July 20, 1933 in Pulawski Township to Andrew and Rose (Budnick) Yarch. Clarence is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angie; three children, Ronald (Liz) Yarch of Traverse City, Clarence Yarch Jr. of Gaylord and Suzy (Wade) Budnik of Interlochen; and two grandchildren. ures = 'rc:0'; //--> ures = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, September 1, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will accord full military honors in church immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Helping Hands, St. Casimir Catholic Church or Posen VFW Post 7804 in memory of Clarence Yarch.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.