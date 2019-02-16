Kalman L. Szabo, 97, of Grand Lake passed away February 12, 2019 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

He was born August 28, 1921 in Kincaid, Illinois to Kalman and Marya (Balazs) Szabo.

Mr. Szabo

is survived by three daughters, Ethel Szabo of Eastpointe, Marie (Greg) Hamel of Rogers City and Evelyn (John) Jameson of Cass City; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, February 17 from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. The Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors at church immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place next to his wife at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield.

Memorials may be given to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org