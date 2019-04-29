Duane Lewis Haneckow, 78, of Belknap Township passed away April 18, 2019 at home. He was born December 16, 1940 in Rogers City to Alfred and Doris (Karsten) Haneckow.

Duane is survived by his wife, Eileen; a son, Duane Haneckow Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia; a daughter, Suzanne (Jonathan) Haneckow Bailey of Marco Island, Florida; two granddaughters; and a brother, Donald (Joanna) Haneckow of Plainwell.

e was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Doris; and his sister, Ladonna Kane.

Duane graduated from Rogers City High School in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Army in February of 1959. He served for 42 1⁄2 years, retiring as a chief warrant officer in June of 2001. After Duane retired he received the distinguished honor of having a classroom named after him at the Military Intelligence School at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the State of New York.

Honors and burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Duane Haneckow to Friends Together or Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

