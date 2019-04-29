Erwin Joseph Styma Sr., 86, passed away Friday evening April 19, 2019, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The son of Albert and Anna (McFalda) was born February 9, 1933 in Posen. He married Yvonne Marcella Zdybel November 7, 1953, at St. Casimir Catholic Church where he was a lifelong member.

As a young man he worked alongside his father, Albert Sr. Soon afterward he began pursuing his own farming venture with his wife, Yvonne. Styma Potato Farms which began its operation in the early 1950s continued to expand and now ships potatoes across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Nature was Erwin’s life. He had a love for fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed keeping up with current events, and new business trends. Throughout the years he donated regularly to local and state food banks.

Survivng are four children, two sons, Randall (Jane) Styma and Erwin (Carey) Styma both of Posen; two daughters, Ann (Jason) Marsa of Sterling Heights and Mary Styma Wagner of Macomb; two brothers Norbert (Janet) Styma and Albert (Clare) Styma both of Posen; three sisters Leona (Norbert) Roznowski of Lachine, Elenore (Clem) Gorlewski of Gaylord and Vivian Koss of New Mexico; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Andrew, Rebecca, Matthew, Maria, Tania, Jeremy, Hailey and Benjamin Styma, Nicholas and Christopher Wagner, Jack and April Marsa, Amy (Jason) Meller and Erin and Daniel Campbell; three gr

eat-grandchildren Lola, Juliane and Addison; also a special friend, Sally Dick of Grand Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Yvonne November 21, 2015; three children, Dennis, William and Sandy; a granddaughter, Amber Styma; two brothers, Jim and Paul; and a sister, Lucy Skudlark.

Visitation was Monday April 22, 2019 at Hentkowski Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening. Visitation continued at St. Casimir Catholic Church Tuesday until the funeral Mass. Burial immediately followed in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials may be sent to St. Casimir Catholic Church and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan 2300 Lapeer Road, Flint, Michigan 48503.