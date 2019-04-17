Rose Lee Hoffman age 97 of Rogers City passed away April 9, 2019 at Bronson Commons in Mattawan.

She was born April 25,1921 in Presque Isle to Henry and Eliza (Ferris) White.

Rose graduate from Alpena High School in 1936 at the age of 15. She attended Alpena Business School and began working for the Presque Isle County Court at age 18. She retired from Presque Isle County Social Services office in the spring of 1976 after over 30 years of service. Mrs. Hoffman was a member of

St. John Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid.

Mrs. Hoffman is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Karl) Schwartz of Ft. Wayne, Indiana;

two grandchildren, Carl (Erin) Schwartz of Riverview and Erica (Joshua) Walworth of Ft. Wayne, Indiana;

five great grandchildren, Blake Schwartz, Evan Schwartz, Stephen Walworth, Karlee Walworth and Rosalie Walworth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; one brother, David White; two sisters, Dixie Cooper and Marjorie Cogswell.

Friends may visit at the Beck

Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14th from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at

7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Lambart officiating.

Interment will take place next to her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran School or Church in memory of Rose Hoffman.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

