Natalie J. Grulke, 16, of Rogers Township passed away at home May 2, 2019.

She was born March 13, 2003 in Cadillac to Steven and Jenny (Finley) Grulke.

Natalie was a student at Rogers City High School. She enjoyed singing, dancing, writing poems, drawing, camping with family and everything outdoors.

She is survived by her parents, Steve and Jenny; siblings, Corey, Emily, Haley, Dylan and Sierra; grandparents, Harvey and Delores Finley of Hawks, Karl and Peggy Zampich of Rogers City, and

Allan and Mary Grulke of Rogers City; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special grandma, Arlis Hardies.

Natalie was preceded in death by a sister, Tia in 2002; a grandma, Suzanne Finl

ey in 2006; and great-grandparents, Rose and Art Cordes, Elaine and Ervin Grulke, and Betty and Edwin Schultz.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Michael Lutheran Church until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Interment took place next to her sister at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.