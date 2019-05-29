Norman G. Gosselin

Norman G. Gosselin, 78, of Rogers City passed away at home May 28, 2019.

He was born October 28, 1940 in Rogers City to Albert and Anolia (McDonald) Gosselin. Norm is survived by his wife, Margarita; three children, Amanda (Tom) Doss of Indian River, Sheri (Merlee) Kilmer of Indian River and Tina (Chip) Greenway of Alpena;

seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet (Richard) Karsten of Mississippi; a brother, John (Barb) Gosselin of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Connie Gosselin of North Carolina. 164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> 164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, June 7, from 9 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with

the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.