RCHS to graduate 60 in Class of 2019

The Class of 2019 will make their last march as high school students before Sunday’s graduation ceremonies at Rogers City High School. Commencement exercises begins at 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. This year’s class has 60 slated for graduation and features 41 honor graduates.

The class is led by co-valedictorians Chasta Ganske and Sophia Schiepek and salutatorian Amanda Wirgau. All will address their classmates at Sunday’s commencement.

Ganske is the daughter of Bruce and Diane Ganske. She plans to attend Alpena Community College for a year to obtain her associate degree before transferring to Central Michigan University. Her career goal is to earn a degree in secondary education and become a high school math teacher.

Schiepek is the daughter of Kasha Mulka who plans to attend Lake Superior State University in the fall. She plans to obtain a degree in fisheries and wildlife or environmental sciences.

Wirgau is the daughter of Kurt and Annette Wirgau. Her plans after high school include attending the University of Michigan.

Board of education president Devin Pommerenke will award diplomas after principal and superintendent Nicholas Hein presents the class. Other board of education members are Lawrence Budnick, Ivy Cook, Diane Schultz, the Rev. Dr. Gregory Zurakowski, Francis Andrews and Donald Kromer.

Following awarding of diplomas class president Daniel Bielas will give the order to turn the tassels signifying the class completed its journey through high school. Other class officers are Catherine Belusar, vice president; Cassie Lehman, secretary and Ashley Morgan, treasurer. Laura Bredow is the class sponsor.

Tonight (Thursday) is class night beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring an awards’ ceremony led by guidance counselor Marilyn Dimick. Belusar will present a slideshow featuring the graduates. The class flower is the white rose, class song is “I Lived” by One Republic and the class colors are sparkly silver, orange and black.