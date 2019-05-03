Rogers City City Council proceedings

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING OF

THE ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON MONDAY MARCH 18, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 9 a.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, and McLennan. ABSENT: Nowak.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of March 6, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $109,629.03 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE 2019-2 SECOND READING AND ADOPTION

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following Ordinance No. 2019-2, which was introduced for first reading at the March 6, 2019 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon the expiration of seven (7) days after publication on which is March 21, 2019.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM R-2 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL TO RM LOW RISE MULTIPLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

Section 1. The Zoning Map of the Rogers City Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance 2011-1, as amended) is amended to change the zoning classification of the following described parcel from R-2 Single Family Residential to RM Low Rise Multiple Family Residential:

A parcel of land situated in the City of Rogers City, County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan, and described as: Commencing at East ¼ corner of Section 22, Town 35 North, Range 5 East; thence South 87°58’53” West, along the East-West 1/4 line of said section, 758.42 feet to the southwesterly line of Third Street and the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 87°58’53” West, along said ¼ line, 802.00 feet; thence North 02°01’07” West 400.00 feet; thence North 87°58’53” East 503.78 feet to the southwesterly line of Third Street; thence South 38°43’29” East, along the southwesterly line of Third Street, 498.93 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 6.00 acres of land, more or less.

Section 2. Rezoning is made on condition that the property only be used for Assisted Living Home/Nursing/Convalescent Home. With the added condition that zoning will automatically revert to R-2 Single Family Residential 24 months after the effective date of this ordinance unless substantial construction on the approved development has been completed.

Section 3. A summary of the provisions of this ordinance shall be published within fifteen (15) days of adoption.

Section 4. This ordinance shall be effective on the expiration of seven (7) days after the publication of a summary of its provisions.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

CREDIT RATING ASSESSMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-34

Bielas/Adair, to engage with Standard & Poor’s as recommended by PFM to pursue a credit rating assessment to determine the City’s estimated credit rating with the cost not to exceed $15,000.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-35

Bielas/Adair, to allow City Mgr. Hefele to grant up to a 60-day leave of absence to employees of the City of Rogers City. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PIGS TOURNAMENT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-36

Fuhrman/Bielas, to approve the Presque Isle Panther’s 10th Annual Softball Tournament on July 20-22, 2019 for use of the Sports Park and minor and jr. little league fields.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

REQUEST – ROAD CLOSURE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-37

Adair/Bielas, to approve the request for the closure of Depot Street from N. First to the dead end on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from noon to 8 pm for a wedding.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas and McLennan. Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-38

Fuhrman/Bielas, to enter into Closed Session to discuss Collective Bargaining Strategy.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 9:26 a.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 9:46 a.m. the following action was taken.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – AFSCME RESOLUTION NO. 2019-39

Adair/Bielas, to approve the tentative one-year agreement with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees effective July 1, 2019 as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – POLC RESOLUTION NO. 2019-40

Fuhrman/Adair, to approve the tentative one-year agreement with the Police Offic

ers Labor Council effective July 1, 2019 as presented.ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MERS ALTERNATIVE TRANSFER RESOLUTION NO. 2019-41

Fuhrman/Bielas, to allow Municipal Employees Retirement System alternative transfer rules to allow employees that are enrolled in division one or two to transfer into division ten; this applies to all employees that are employed with the City of Rogers City on July 1, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 9:55 a.m.