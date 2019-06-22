Rogers City City Council proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of April 23, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $146,458.18 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

NATIONAL SKILLED NURSING CARE WEEK

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-64

Adair/Nowak,

WHEREAS we honor and respect our elders and citizens of any age with physical or intellectual disabilities who reside in skilled nursing care centers across the country, including Medilodge of Rogers City; and

WHEREAS skilled nursing care centers throughout the area are holding events in

Observance of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 12-18 using the theme of “Live Soulfully;” and

WHEREAS we urge all citizens to visit a loved one, family member or friend residing in any care setting and offer a kind word, a personal touch, and time spent participating in various activities as a way to help in all walks of life in need of our continuing love and support; and

WHEREAS, this City is committed to quality health care, we take this moment to embrace the spirit of the theme “Live Soulfully.” Let us join all residents, patients, caregivers, nurses, support staff and visitors in celebrating their special week; and

Therefore do I, Scott McLennan, Mayor of Rogers City declare the week of May 12-18, 2019 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week; a week to honor those vulnerable citizens who receive care, along with those dedicated individuals who provide this special care.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PUBLIC HEARING – FY 2019/2020 BUDGET

The public hearing regarding the FY2019/2020 budget was opened by Mayor McLennan at 7:19 pm City Mgr. Hefele reviewed the budget procedure and summary was provided, no written comments were received but the band budget will not be adopted at this time Council Member Nowak inquired if any street work would be done within in this budget. Nowak also commented on the cemetery budget. The public hearing closed at 7:23 pm.

CITY OF ROGERS CITY FY2019/2020 ANNUAL BUDGET

BUDGET ADOPTION AND APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION NO. 2019-65

Nowak/Adair:

WHEREAS, the City Manager of the City of Rogers City has presented to this City Council a proposed budget for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the proposed budget has been reviewed and found to be in accordance with the general fiscal and budgetary policies as established by this City Council; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on this budget submission on May 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Hall of Rogers City, Michigan; and

WHEREAS, this document is on file in the official records and documents of the City of Rogers City;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council, under the authority granted by the City Charter, does hereby levy the following tax on all real and personal property within the corporate limits of the City; said tax levy to be for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020:

General Operations16.7780 mills

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council does hereby approve and adopt the FY2019/2020 budget as submitted and appropriates the following sums for the purposes set forth therein:

General Fund $1,878,990

Major Street Fund 362,560

Local Street Fund 263,030

Perpetual Care 500

Community Development Authority Fund 54,010

Debt Service Fund 21,830

Wastewater Treatment Fund 820,840

Water Fund 564,330

Marina Fund 324,000

Garbage Collection Fund 147,500

Equipment Pool Fund 298,130

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

PENSION BONDS – AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-66

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) CITY of ROGERS CITY County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan

Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City, County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan (the “City”), held on May 7, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock p.m., prevailing Eastern Time.

PRESENT: Members: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan

ABSENT: Members: None.

The following preamble and resolution were offered by Member Fuhrman and supported by Member Nowak:

WHEREAS, as part of the City’s retirement program (the “Retirement Program”), the City has previously established a defined benefit pension plan for City employees (the “Defined Benefit Plan”) which is administered through the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (“MERS”); and

WHEREAS, the City has closed its Defined Benefit Plan to new hired employees; and

WHEREAS, as part of the Retirement Program, the City is also implementing a defined contribution plan (the “Defined Contribution Plan”); and

WHEREAS, Section 518 of Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended (“Act 34”) authorizes a city, in connection with the partial or complete cessation of accruals to a defined benefit plan, such as the Defined Benefit Plan, or the closure of the defined benefit plan to new or existing employees, and the implementation of a defined contribution plan, such as the Defined Contribution Plan, to issue bonds to pay all or part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for that retirement program and the costs of issuance of the bonds; and

WHEREAS, the City has prepared a 2019 Comprehensive Financial Plan for Pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits (the “Comprehensive Financial Plan”) in accordance with Section 518 of Act 34; and

WHEREAS, the City intends to issue limited tax general obligation bonds pursuant to Section 518 of Act 34, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of paying all or a part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for its Defined Benefit Plan; and

WHEREAS, the City desires to negotiate the sale of the Bonds to an underwriter within the parameters established by this Resolution; and

WHEREAS, a notice of intent for bonds (the “Notice of Intent”) has been published in accordance with Act 34 which provides that the bonds may be issued without a vote of the electors of the City unless a proper petition for an election on the question of the issuance of the bonds is filed with the City Clerk within a period of forty-five (45) days from the date of publication and as of this date no petition has been filed with the City Clerk; and

WHEREAS, prior to the publication of the Notice of Intent, the City Clerk posted the Comprehensive Financial Plan on the City’s website and at the office of the City Clerk to be available to the public, in accordance with Section 518 of Act 34; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary for the City to obtain the approval of the Michigan Department of Treasury prior to the issuance of the Bonds.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

1. Authorization of Bonds; Bond Terms. Bonds of the City designated Limited Tax General Obligation PENSION OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) (the “Bonds”) are authorized to be issued in the aggregate principal sum of not to exceed Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) for the purpose of paying all or part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for the City’s Defined Benefit Plan and the costs incidental to the issuance, sale and delivery of the Bonds. The issue shall consist of bonds in fully-registered form of the denomination of $5,000, or multiples thereof not exceeding for each maturity the maximum principal amount of that maturity, numbered as determined by the Transfer Agent (hereinafter defined) and dated as of the date of delivery (or such other date as determined at the time of sale thereof). The Bonds shall mature on May 1 in the years and in the principal amounts as determined by the City Manager or his designee in the event of incapacity (the “Authorized Officer”) at the time of sale, and be subject to prior redemption as determined at the time of sale of the Bonds. The Bonds shall bear interest at a rate or rates to be determined upon negotiated sale thereof, but in any event producing a true interest cost not to exceed five and one-half percent (5.50 percent) per annum, payable semiannually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, first payable on such date as determined at the time of sale thereof, by check or draft mailed by the Transfer Agent (as hereinafter defined) to the registered owner of record as of the 15th day of the month prior to the payment date for each interest payment. The record date of determination of registered owner for purposes of payment of interest as provided in this paragraph may be changed by the City to conform to market practice in the future. The principal of the Bonds shall be payable at the designated office of a bank or trust company to be selected by the Authorized Officer (the “Transfer Agent”).

The Bonds shall be sold through a negotiated sale and shall be awarded, subject to the parameters of this resolution, upon entry of an order by the Authorized Officer.

2. Execution of Bonds. The Bonds of this issue shall be executed in the name of the City with the manual or facsimile signatures of the Mayor and City Clerk of the City and shall have the seal of the City, or a facsimile thereof, printed or impressed on the Bonds. No Bond executed by facsimile signatures shall be valid until authenticated by an authorized officer or representative of the Transfer Agent. The Bonds shall be delivered to the Transfer Agent for authentication and be delivered by the Transfer Agent to the purchaser or other person in accordance with instructions from the Authorized Officer upon payment of the purchase price for the Bonds in accordance with the bid therefor when accepted. The Bonds may be issued in book entry only form through the Depository Trust Company in New York, New York (“DTC”) and the Authorized Officer is authorized to execute such custodial or other agreements with DTC as may be necessary to accomplish the issuance of the Bonds in book entry only form and to make such change in the Bond Form within the parameters of this Resolution as may be required to accomplish the foregoing. Unless waived by any registered owner of Bonds to be redeemed, official notice of redemption shall be given by the Transfer Agent on behalf of the City. Such notice shall be dated and shall contain at a minimum the following information: original issue date; maturity dates; interest rates; CUSIP numbers, if any; certificate numbers (and in the case of partial redemption) the called amounts of each certificate; the redemption date; the redemption price or premium; the place where Bonds called for redemption are to be surrendered for payment; and that interest on Bonds or portions thereof called for redemption shall cease to accrue from and after the redemption date. In addition, further notice shall be given by the Transfer Agent in such manner as may be required or suggested by regulations or market practice at the applicable time, but no defect in such further notice nor any failure to give all or any portion of such further notice shall in any manner defeat the effectiveness of a call for redemption if notice thereof is given as prescribed herein.

3. Transfer of Bonds. The Transfer Agent shall keep the books of registration for this issue on behalf of the City. Any Bond may be transferred upon such registration books by the registered owner of record, in person or by the registered owner’s duly authorized attorney, upon surrender of the Bond for cancellation, accompanied by delivery of a duly executed written instrument of transfer in a form approved by the Transfer Agent. Whenever any Bond or Bonds shall be surrendered for transfer, the City shall execute and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate and deliver a new Bond or Bonds, for like aggregate principal amount. The Transfer Agent shall require the payment by the bondholder requesting the transfer of any tax or other governmental charge required to be paid with respect to the transfer.

4. Limited Tax Pledge; Bond Fund; Defeasance. The City hereby pledges its limited tax full faith and credit for the prompt payment of the Bonds. The City shall, each year budget the amount of the debt service coming due in the next fiscal year on the principal of and interest on the Bonds and shall advance moneys as a first budget obligation from its general funds available therefor, or, if necessary, levy taxes upon all taxable property in the City subject to applicable constitutional, statutory and charter tax rate limitations, such sums as may be necessary to pay such debt service in said fiscal year. The City Treasurer is authorized and directed to open a separate fund with a bank or trust company designated by the City Treasurer as the LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION OBLIGATION Bonds, SERIES 2019 – BOND FUND (the “Bond Fund”), the moneys to be deposited into the Bond Fund to be specifically earmarked and used solely for the purpose of paying principal of and interest on the Bonds as they mature. Into said fund there shall be placed the accrued interest, if any, received at the time of delivery of the Bonds. In the event cash or direct obligations of the United States or obligations the principal of and interest on which are guaranteed by the United States, or a combination thereof, the principal of and interest on which, without reinvestment, come due at times and in amounts sufficient to pay at maturity or irrevocable call for earlier optional redemption, the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds, shall be deposited in trust, this resolution shall be defeased and the owners of the Bonds shall have no further rights under this resolution except to receive payment of the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds from the cash or securities deposited in trust and the interest and gains thereon and to transfer and exchange Bonds as provided herein.

5. Costs of Issuance; Proceeds of Bond Sale. The City Treasurer is authorized and directed to open a separate depository account with a bank or trust company or establish a separate account on the books of the City, to be designated LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION OBLIGATION Bonds, SERIES 2019 – PROCEEDS FUND (the “Proceeds Fund”) and deposit into the Proceeds Fund the proceeds of the Bonds less accrued interest, if any, which shall be deposited into the Bond Fund. The moneys in the Proceeds Fund shall be used solely to pay the costs of issuance of the Bonds and to pay costs of the unfunded pension liability of the Defined Benefit Plan to MERS.

6. Bond Form. The Bonds shall be in substantially the following form with such changes as may be required to conform to the final terms of the Bonds established in the Sale Order:

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE

CITY OF ROGERS CITY LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION OBLIGATION BOND

SERIES 2019 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE)

Interest Maturity Date of

Rate Date Original Issue CUSIP

May 1, 2019

Registered Owner:

Principal Amount: Dollars

The City of Rogers City, County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan (the “City”), acknowledges itself to owe and for value received hereby promises to pay to the Registered Owner specified above, or registered assigns, the Principal Amount specified above, in lawful money of the United States of America, on the Maturity Date specified above, unless prepaid prior thereto as hereinafter provided, with interest thereon (computed on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) from the Date of Original Issue specified above or such later date to which interest has been paid, until paid, at the Interest Rate per annum specified above, first payable on ______, 20__ and semiannually thereafter. Principal of this bond is payable at the corporate trust office of _________________, _________, ____________, or such other transfer agent as the City may hereafter designate by notice mailed to the registered owner not less than sixty (60) days prior to any interest payment date (the “Transfer Agent”). Interest on this bond is payable to the registered owner of record as of the fifteenth (15th) day of the month preceding the interest payment date as shown on the registration books of the City kept by the Transfer Agent by check or draft mailed to the registered owner of record at the registered address. For prompt payment of this bond, both principal and interest, the full faith, credit and resources of the City are hereby irrevocably pledged. This bond, including the interest thereon, is payable as a first budget obligation from the general funds of the Issuer, and the City is required, if necessary, to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the Issuer for the payment thereof, subject to applicable constitutional, statutory and charter tax rate limitations.

This bond is one of a series of bonds aggregating the principal sum of $_________, issued for the purpose of paying all or a part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for certain of the City’s retirement programs. This bond is issued under the provisions of Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended and a duly adopted resolution of the City. Bonds of this issue maturing in the years 20__ to 20__, inclusive, shall not be subject to redemption prior to maturity. Bonds or portions of bonds of this issue in multiples of $5,000 maturing in the year 20__ and thereafter shall be subject to redemption prior to maturity, at the option of the City, in any order of maturity and by lot within any maturity, on any date on or after May 1, 20__, at par and accrued interest to the date fixed for redemption.

[Insert term bond provisions, if necessary]

In case less than the full amount of an outstanding bond is called for redemption, the Transfer Agent, upon presentation of the bond called in part for redemption, shall register, authenticate and deliver to the registered owner of record a new bond in the principal amount of the portion of the original bond not called for redemption. Notice of redemption shall be given to the registered owner of any bond or portion thereof called for redemption by mailing of such notice not less than thirty (30) days prior to the date fixed for redemption to the registered address of the registered owner of record. A bond or portion thereof so called for redemption shall not bear interest after the date fixed for redemption provided funds are on hand with the Transfer Agent to redeem said bond or portion thereof. This bond is transferable only upon the registration books of the City kept by the Transfer Agent by the registered owner of record in person, or by the registered owner’s attorney duly authorized in writing, upon the surrender of this bond together with a written instrument of transfer satisfactory to the Transfer Agent duly executed by the registered owner or the registered owner’s attorney duly authorized in writing, and thereupon a new registered bond or bonds in the same aggregate principal amount and of the same maturity shall be issued to the transferee in exchange therefor as provided in the resolution authorizing this bond and upon the payment of the charges, if any, therein prescribed.

It is hereby certified and recited that all acts, conditions and things required by law to be done, precedent to and in the issuance of this bond and the series of bonds of which this is one, exist and have been done and performed in regular and due form and time as required by law, and that the total indebtedness of the City, including this bond, does not exceed any constitutional, statutory or charter debt limitation. This bond is not valid or obligatory for any purpose until the Transfer Agent’s Certificate of Authentication on this bond has been executed by the Transfer Agent.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the City of Rogers City, by its City Council, has caused this bond to be signed in the name of the City by the facsimile signatures of its Mayor and City Clerk and a facsimile of its corporate seal to be printed hereon, all as of the Date of Original Issue.

CITY OF ROGERS CITY County of Presque Isle State of Michigan

By:

Its: Mayor

By:

Its: City Clerk

(Form of Transfer Agent’s Certificate of Authentication)

DATE OF AUTHENTICATION:

CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICATION

This bond is one of the bonds described in the within-mentioned resolution.

_____________________________ ____________, Transfer Agent

By:

Authorized Signature

[Bond printer to insert form of assignment]

7. Negotiated Sale. The City Council has considered the option of selling the Bonds through a competitive sale and a negotiated sale, and, pursuant to the requirements of Act 34 determines that a negotiated sale of the Bonds will allow more flexibility in accessing the municipal bond market, and to price and sell the Bonds at the time that is expected to achieve the most advantageous interest rates and costs to the City, and will provide the City with greater flexibility in structuring bond maturities and adjust terms for the Bonds. The Authorized Officer is individually authorized to select and appoint an underwriter (the “Underwriter”) with respect to the sale of the Bonds.

8. Bond Purchase Agreement; Award. The Authorized Officer is hereby individually authorized to negotiate the sale of the Bonds with the Underwriter, negotiate and execute a bond purchase agreement with the Underwriter, execute a Sale Order specifying the final terms of the Bonds and take all other necessary actions required to effectuate the sale, issuance and delivery of the Bonds within the parameters authorized in this Resolution, provided that the true interest cost of the Bonds shall not exceed 5.50 percent, the underwriter’s discount on the Bonds shall not exceed one-half percent (0.5 percent) and the final maturity date on the Bonds shall not be later than twenty-one (21) years from the date of issuance.

9. Adjustment of Bond Terms. The Authorized Officer is hereby individually authorized to adjust the final bond details as set forth herein to the extent necessary or convenient to complete the sale of the Bonds and in pursuance of the foregoing is authorized to exercise the authority and make the determinations pursuant to Section 315(1)(d) of Act 34, including but not limited to determinations regarding interest rates, prices, discounts, maturities, principal amounts, denominations, date of issuance, interest payment dates, redemption rights and other matters within the parameters established by this resolution.

10. Official Statement; Qualification for Insurance; Ratings. The Authorized Officer is individually authorized and directed to cause the preparation and circulation of a preliminary and final Official Statement with respect to the Bonds; to procure qualification of the Bonds for a policy of municipal bond insurance, if deemed appropriate by the City’s financial advisor and bond counsel; and to obtain ratings on the Bonds.

11. Continuing Disclosure. The City agrees to enter into a continuing disclosure undertaking for the benefit of the holders and beneficial owners of the Bonds in accordance with the requirements of Rule 15c2-12 promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and either Authorized Officer is authorized to execute such undertaking prior to delivery of the Bonds.

12. Covenant with Bondholders and State of Michigan. The City hereby covenants with the holders of the Bonds and the State of Michigan that it will not, after the issuance of the Bonds and while the Bonds are outstanding, rescind whatever action it has taken to make a partial or complete cessation of accruals to the Defined Benefit Plan or the closure of the Defined Benefit Plan for new or existing employees.

13. Authorization of Other Actions. The Authorized Officer is individually authorized and directed to take all other actions necessary or advisable, and to make such other filings with any parties, including the Michigan Department of Treasury, to enable the sale and delivery of the Bonds as contemplated herein, including, if necessary, an application to the Michigan Department of Treasury for approval to issue and sell the Bonds, in such form as shall be approved by either Authorized Officer. The Authorized Officer is further individually authorized to pay any necessary fees in connection with any such applications or waivers.

14. Appointment of Bond Counsel. The appointment of the law firm Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. of Detroit, Michigan, as Bond Counsel for the Bonds is hereby confirmed, notwithstanding the periodic representation by Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. in unrelated matters of potential parties to the issuance of the Bonds.

15. Appointment of Financial Advisor. The City hereby appoints PFM Financial Advisors LLC to act as Financial Advisor with respect to the Bonds.

16. Rescission. All resolutions and parts of resolutions insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this resolution be and the same hereby are rescinded.

AYES: Members: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

NAYS: Members: None. RESOLUTION DECLARED ADOPTED.

PENSION BONDS UNDERWRITER

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-67

Bielas/Nowak, to approve Hilltop Securities as the underwriter for the City of Rogers City Pension Obligation Bonds.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MERS HCSP PARTICIPATION AGREEMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-68

Adair/Nowak, to approve the two Health Care Savings Program Agreements for the full-time non-union employees as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

401A PLAN ADMINISTRATION

2020 US CENSUS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-69

Nowak/Bielas, approve the Census letter as included in the packet and authorize Mayor McLennan to sign said letter.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/MARKETING PLANS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-70

Nowak/Adair, to approve the proposal and statement of work from Joe Borgstrom, with Place & Main for consulting associated with the creation of an economic development plan and community marketing strategy.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HB 4046

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-71

Nowak/Fuhrman, at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City conducted May 7, 2019: which also authorizes Mayor McLennan to sign the letter which describes resolution.

WHEREAS, the Michigan Legislature is considering HB 4046;

WHEREAS, HB 4046 would create a new statewide zoning requirement that would eliminate a local unit of government’s ability to regulate anything specific to residential rental properties, including short-term rentals; and

WHEREAS, the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act lays out the process for local government to draft regulations driven by public input through an open process; and

WHEREAS, HB 4046 undermines that process and removes the voice of local citizens, rendering local government powerless to respond and act; and

WHEREAS, as a northern Michigan community on the shores of Lake Huron, Rogers City has several residential properties that presently serve as short-term rentals; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Rogers City believes it is far better equipped to understand, and respond to, the needs and desires of its populace as it relates to such properties, than is the State;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Council asks that HB 4046 be rejected and that local zoning decisions be left in the hands of local government where they belong; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Council’s position be shared with those who represent Rogers City at the State level, the governor’s office, and others who may consider action on HB 4046 in the future.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NORTHSHORE PARK

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-72

Nowak/Bielas, to open an additional 5 percent of the beach in Northshore Park as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

STREELIGHT RESOLUTIONS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-73

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the Consumers Energy Standard Lighting Contract and the Authorization for Change in Standard Lighting Contract an

d authorize Mayor McLennan to sign said contracts.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

INN PROJECT

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-74

Bielas/Nowak, authorizing Mayor McLennan send a letter indicating that Rogers City will show participation and support for the Inn project through infrastructure improvements where possible.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 8:21 p.m.

Terri L. Koss

City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City hall.