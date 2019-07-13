Dolena May Curtis

Dolena May Curtis, 89, of Ocqueoc Township passed away at home July 7, 2019. She was born August 5, 1929 in Rogers City to Frank and Cecelia (Metko) Chrzan. On November 3, 1951 she married Clarence William Curtis at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke. Mrs. Curtis enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and picking berries; but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolena is survived by four children, Kenneth of Ocqueoc, Ann (Rhinold Schleben) Karsten of Moltke, Nancy (Ken) Hopp of Ocqueoc and Karen (Shane Branscomb) Curtis of Pinconning; a son-in-law, Larry Brown of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren, Ray Jr. (Amanda) Karsten, Melissa (Brian Alarie) Palmer, Stacy Curtis, Sara Karsten and Kristy Hopp; eight great-grandchildren, Michael Curtis, Matthew Curtis, Michael Karsten, George Karsten, Hannah Wearn, Morgan Wearn, Raegan Wearn and Avery Wearn; four sisters, Ruth (Marvin) Fleming, Joan Hutchcraft, Mary (Phil) Kreft and Patricia Chrzan; and a sister-in-law, Agnes Schaedig.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Jane Brown; son-in-law, Ray Karsten; three sisters; and six brothers.

Visitation was at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Wednesday, July 10 through time of her funeral with the Rev. Phillip Phifer officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. John Radio Ministry in memory of Mrs. Curtis. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.