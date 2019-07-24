Miss Rogers City pageant is Friday at RCHS

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

Friday is the day for pageantry at the Rogers City High School gym with the Miss Rogers City Queen’s pageant set for a 7 p.m. start.

This year additional crowns have been added to the event. Both the Miss Rogers City and the Teen Miss pageants will have two queens crowned. One will be named Miss Rogers City and the other Miss Nautical City for the older girls. The younge

CONTESTANTS FOR Miss Rogers City are (front from left) Brookyn Bober, Caitlynn Shadbolt, Cassidy Delekta, Alayna Sorget, Abigail Sterly, Hannah Hentkowski and Madison Tulgestka. Back row are contestants for Teen Miss including (from left) Haley Rose Grulke, Niya Hoffman, Josephine Bellmore, Lylian Bickhardt and Ava Kelly. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

r set will have a Teen Miss Rogers City and a Teen Miss Nautical City.

Pageant co-director Milissa Bannon, who shares the role with Nicole Bannasch, said idea of the additional title, is to potentially draw more contestants in from the county in future years. The Miss Rogers City winner must be from the Rogers City Area School district while the Miss Nautical City could reside anywhere in Presque Isle County. The contestants will by vying for the titles held by Miss Rogers City 2018 Miranda Seiter and Teen Miss Rogers City 2018 Grace LaLonde.

Contestants for the Miss Rogers City and Miss Nautical City pageants, in order of appearance, are Alayna Sorget, Hannah Hentkowski, Cassidy Delekta, Brooklyn Bober, Madison Tulgestka, Caitlynn Shadbolt and Abigail Sterly.

Those in the teen miss category are Ava Kelly, Josephine Bellmore, Niya Hoffman, Lylian Bickhardt and Haley Rose Grulke.

Joe Brewbaker returns as master of ceremonies and WHSB morning man Darrel Kelly will run the sound.

MiKaela Bannon is the choreographer for the event and will also do a dance performance to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” that she presented at the Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen Pageant last month. She is the current Miss West Michigan Outstanding Teen and earned first runner-up at the Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen Pageant in June.

The Huron Sports Boosters will provide concessions. Tickets for admission will be available at the door.

(Portraits by Richard Lamb)