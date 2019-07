Paul A. Breed, 57, of Cheboygan, died in Petoskey July 8, 2019. His family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway Friday, July 26, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Paul’s funeral Mass will be at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway at 11 a.m. Saturday July 27.