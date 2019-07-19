RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF THE ROGERS

CITY CITY COUNCIL HELD

IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS

ON TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Fuhrman/Nowak, to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Joint Workshop between City Council, Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority and Regular Council Meeting of June 4, 2019 be approved as written. Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $135,502.82 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

TAX ABATEMENT POLICY RESOLUTION NO. 2019-88

Nowak/Bielas, to adopt the following:

In order to stimulate and diversify the local economy, improve property values, and promote the retention of existing jobs and creation of new jobs, the City Council of the City of Rogers may consider granting

commercial tax abatements.

In order for the City Council to consider such abatements through PA 255 of 1978 (Commercial Redevelopment Act), PA 146 of 2000 (Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act), or PA 210 of 2005 (Commercial Rehabilitation Act):

1) The proposed project must be included within a Commercial Redevelopment District, Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District, or Commercial Rehabilitation District established in advance by the City.

2) The proposed project must fall within the scope and provisions of PA 255 of 1978 (Commercial Redevelopment Act), PA 146 of 2000 (Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act), or PA 210 of 2005 (Commercial Rehabilitation Act).

3) The proposed project must result in improvements aggregating to more than 10 percent of the true cash value of the property at commencement of the project.

4) The proposed project must feature a total investment in the property of at least $100,000.

5) The proposed project must feature an investment in the building façade of at least $40,000, with a highly noticeable improvement in that facade.

6) The proposed project must be consistent with the City’s goals, development priorities, master plan, and zoning codes, and must not create a hardship on public resources, including, but not limited to, parking, or result in a detriment to the local economy.

7) The proposed project must incorporate a nautical theme into the façade, per Section 32-162 (Development Standards) of the Rogers City Zoning Ordinance.

8) The proposed project must result in a commercial activity operating from the building immediately upon the conclusion of the project.

9) Preliminary architectural documents including sketches, elevations, and cost estimates must be provided, along with an application for abatement executed by the applicant. Applications forms will be supplied by the City.

10) The applicant must be willing to sign an agreement establishing terms through which the abatement certificate could be rescinded if aspects of the agreement are not met by the applicant.

11) The proposed project must be reviewed first by the Rogers City Downtown Development Authority, which shall provide a report to the City Council including the executed application and architectural documents and its recommendations.

Abatement terms will be granted to successful applicants based on the cumulative total of the following:

1) One year of abatement for every $50,000 in total investment, plus

2) One year of abatement for every $20,000 in façade investment, plus

3) One year of abatement for every full-time-equivalent job created, plus

4) One year if at least 25% of total materials/labor expense is provided by businesses located within Rogers City limits.

5) No abatement periods can exceed those allowed in the Act through which the abatement is granted.

Nothing within this policy shall imply or suggest that the Rogers City Council is under any obligation to provide tax abatements to any applicant, regardless of the extent to which an applicant is able to meet the provisions contained herein.

Certificates for abatement under all of the Acts referenced in this policy are granted by the State Tax Commission, which may deny such certificates even if approved by the City Council.

This policy, supported by the Rogers City Downtown Development Authority, was adopted by the City Council of the City of Rogers City on June 18, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RENTAL REGISTRATION ORDINANCE

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-89

Adair/Bielas, to direct City Mgr. Hefele to set a public hearing regarding the rental registration and inspection ordinance on July 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm with said notice to be published in the Presque Isle County Advance. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

BUDGET AMENDMENTS, TRANSFERS AND SET-ASIDES

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-90

Nowak/Adair,

BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2018-2019 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this June 18, 2019 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UTILITY TAP IN CHARGES

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-91

Nowak/Bielas, to allow for the forgiveness of the utility tap-in fees contingent upon the USDA bond language allowing said waiver as mentioned in the managers’ report which also states that a $500,000 investment must be made or at least 5 full-time equivalent jobs be created to qualify for said waiver. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

TAX FORECLOSURE

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-92

Bielas/Nowak, at a regular, scheduled meeting of the Rogers City Council conducted June 18, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Rogers City Hall:

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City received a list of tax-foreclosed properties within the Rogers City limits from the Presque Isle County Treasurer dated June 3, 2019, and;

WHEREAS, pursuant to PA 123 of 1999 and MCL 211.78m of the General Property Tax Act, the State, cities, villages, and townships have the right of first refusal on all properties foreclosed by the county treasurer as of April 2, and;

WHEREAS, the Rogers City Council, in reviewing the list of tax-foreclosed properties provided it by the Presque Isle County Treasurer at a regular, scheduled meeting conducted June 18, 2019 determined that it is not interested in any of the properties included on the list;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Rogers City Council elects to waive its first right of refusal on all tax-foreclosed parcels acquired by the county treasurer in accordance with its legal ability to do so.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MERS FORM

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-93

Fuhrman/Adair, to close Divisions 01, 02 and 10 of Rogers City’s MERS defined benefit pension program to allow all new hires effective July 1, 2019, with all full-time employees hired on or after that date enrolled in a qualified non-MERS defined contribution plan, under IRC closing section 401(A) provided through Foresters Financial Services, 33533 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite 310, Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ST. IGNATIUS PROCLAMATION

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-94

Bielas/Nowak,

WHEREAS, the greater Rogers City community has a proud and distinguished Catholic tradition dating back to the Polish and German immigrants who settled here some 150 years ago and were offered their first Mass shortly thereafter; and

WHEREAS, the first Catholic Church was constructed in Rogers City in 1877, located at the corner of Second and Erie streets and given the name St. Ignatius of Loyola, after the founder of the Jesuit Order; and

WHEREAS, on September 1, 1919 – 50 years after those first settlers arrived here – Father C. T. Skowronski transferred his residence to Rogers City, giving the congregation its first resident pastor; and

WHEREAS, it is that date that parishioners consider as the first day of St. Ignatius as a diocesan parish; and

WHEREAS, in the years that followed, the St. Ignatius congregation constructed and operated a Church, School, Rectory, and Convent at its current location on South Third, with its footprint expanding between 1924 and 1951; and

WHEREAS, the parish and its facilities have been a place of spiritual growth and prayer, education and enlightenment, celebrations and mourning for many generations of Rogers City residents and visitors; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate and important to celebrate St. Ignatius on this, its 100th year as a

parish;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Rogers City does hereby proclaim September 1, 2019 as St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church day; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Council congratulates St. Ignatius parishioners past and present on this historic achievement and voices its appreciation to the Church for what has meant to the community for all these many years. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer