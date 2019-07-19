Richard “Dick” Branscombe, 71, of Onaway, died at home Sunday, July 14, 2019. The son of Roy and Caroline (Werner) Branscombe, Dick was born in Onaway January 8, 1948. He served in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War and when he returned home to Onaway married Penny Harrison in March of 1969.

A truck driver by trade, through the years Dick drove for several area trucking businesses, including Ron Morell Excavating and Palmer Trucking.

A lifelong resident of the Onaway area, Dick loved the outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom picking and hunting, but his passion was fishing.

He had plenty of favorite fishing holes on the streams of northern Michigan and enjoyed the solitude and peacefulness of being deep in the woods fishing from a riverbank. He also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR races on television. Dick was a humble man who kept quietly to himself but was very loving and caring to those he was close to.

Surviving Dick are his two sons, Shan

e (Karen) Branscombe of Pinconning and Chris Branscombe of Lake City; three grandchildren; five sisters, Randy (Jack) Palmer of Onaway, Patty (Bill) Raushi of Prescott, Barb Hancock, Marion (Babe) Hancock and Sandy (Don) Roberts, all of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. Dick also leaves his longtime companion, Linda Horton, of Onaway; Linda’s children, Breanna Horton of Alpena and Brandon Horton of Onaway, as well as Brandon’s daughters, Shelby and Lexi, who were especially close with Dick. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Penny, in 1994.

It was Dick’s wish that there be no funeral or memorial service following his death. His family will honor his memory privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dick to any veterans’ organization that helps victims of Agent Orange exposure or to Hospice of the Sunrise Shore for the exceptional care given to Dick by some very special nurses, Amy, Rachelle and Maxine.