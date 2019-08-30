Howard L. Bidwell

Howard L. Bidwell, 58, of Millersburg passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home. Surviving are his wife, Darlene Bidwell of Millersburg; two daughters, Mindy Bidwell (Mark Moore) of Onaway and Lisa Bidwell of Gaylord; a son, Howard Bidwell Jr. (Amanda Panicali) of Cheboygan; three stepdaughters, Tina (John) Morell of Onaway, Darlene Doeden of Wolverine and Sherri (Jeremy) Moran of Lapeer; two stepsons, Chris (Blair) Long of Missouri and Tony (Theresa) Schick of Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; three brothers, Duane Walters of Cheboygan, Richard Bidwell of Millersburg and Chris Bidwell of Cheboygan; two sisters, Helen Mearing of Butler, Indiana and Jennette Wesley of Afton; and many nieces and nephews.

Howard’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday August 31, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at noon.

Final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.