Floyd E. Minier, 95, of Onaway, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Golden Beach Manor Adult Foster Care Home, Huron Beach. The son of Elton and Mary (Crooks) Minier, Floyd was born at the Minier Homestead in Onaway May 19, 1924. Raised in Onaway, Floyd graduated from Onaway High School and worked on the farm before serving in the Army during World War II. On February 14, 1959 Floyd married Alice Franks in Fenton where they also made their home and Floyd worked as a machinist.

After 20 years of being a machinist, Floyd began a second career when he took a job with the state of Michigan working as a corrections officer at a facility near Munising in the Upper Peninsula. He retired from the state after 18 years of employment and in 1990 moved from Shingleton, home to Onaway, to enjoy retirement. Floyd was a member of the Munising Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5857.

An avid hunter and expert fisherman, Floyd had a great love for the outdoors and an appreciation for nature. He also enjoyed traveling and going out for lunch or dinner. Content with simple pleasures, Floyd loved working in his vegetable garden and spending time with Alice. Friendly and very social, he loved talking with people and was known for his lighthearted teasing and joking. Floyd always had a witty comment and loved a good laugh. Well-liked, he and Alice had many friends and were always busy with VFW functions and other activities. A loving husband, Floyd rarely was seen without Alice. The two did everything together.

Surviving Floyd is

a son, Rick (Sherry) Minier of Richlands, North Carolina; special friends, Kurt and Lori LaLonde and their family and Dick and Jean Shoquist, all of Onaway. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice in 2010; a son, Terry (1981); a brother, Bill; and a grandson, David.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, August 25, followed by a funeral service at Chagnon Funeral Home Monday. Chaplain Bob Coen officiated. Onaway VFW Post 5857 had military honors at Hillcrest Cemetery following the funeral service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Floyd to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.