Gregory “Gee Gee” Peters

Gregory "Gee Gee" Peters, 51, of Posen passed away August 30, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born February 11, 1968 in Grosse Pointe to Leo and Theresa (Taratuta) Peters.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen; two daughters, Elysha (Michael) Metivier and Taylor (Zack Smigs) Peters; two grandsons; five siblings, Bernard (Gaye) Peters, William Peters,

Robert (Janis) Peters, Leo (Jodi Kiebler) Peters and Theodore (Heather) Peters; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, September 28, at 2 p.m. at the Elowsky Mill. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.