Steven Francis Beland, 56, of Posen passed away at home September 22, 2019. He was born July 15, 1963 in Alpena to James and Delphine (Shalla) Beland. Steve is survived by his wife, Denise; three children, Zachary, Chloe and Landon; mother-in-law, Dorothy Krajniak; sister-in-law, Sherri (Ron Bertani) Krajniak; siblings, Shelley (Joe) Beauchamp and Sam Beland; many nieces and nephews; a great-niece; a great-nephew; a cousin; and many good friends and neighbors.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday, September 28,from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating with the Rev. Stan Bereda and Deacon Joe Beauchamp concelebrating.

Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery then a luncheon and time of sharing memories will take place at the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 Hall from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Denise Beland for a charity to be selected later. Online condolences may be addressed throughwww.beckfuneralhome.org.