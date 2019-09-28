Norman Thomas Purgiel

Norman Thomas Purgiel, 64, of Posen passed away September 21, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born July 4, 1955 in Rogers City to Stanley and Regina (Bronikowski) Purgiel.

Norman is survived by his three sisters, Doris Kowalski, Diane (Bill Kerry) Purgiel and Janet (Tom) Modahl; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, October 5, from 4 till 6 p.m. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.