Irene M. Decker, 71, of Williamsburg, passed away October 1, 2019.

Irene Martha Decker was born November 11, 1947 to parents Clarence and Cecelia (Hincka) Klien in Alpena. She attended the Northeastern School of Commerce in Bay City. On January 16, 1990 married Charles Decker in Honolulu, Hawaii. Together they shared and celebrated over 29 years of marriage.

Irene retired from the Department of Commerce in Boulder, Colorado after a 34-year Federal Civil Service career. She also served in the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior.

Her governmental career in finance and training involved traveling to government agencies in the United States and Puerto Rico to either solve problems or provide training. Irene received numerous outstanding performance ratings during her career.

After retirement in 2002, Irene and her husband took a long awaited four-month motor-home trip to Alaska. In addition to motor-home camping all over the country, Irene enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

Survived by husband Charles; stepdaughters, Cynthia Wyatt of Birmingham, Alabama and Kathleen Stone of San Jose, California; two sisters, Dolorine (Ken) Groya of Saginaw and Kathleen (Gary) Luetzow of Rogers City; and a brother, Florian (Barbe) Klien of Posen. She is also survived

by step-grand and great-grand-children, nieces and nephews, great-nephews and a great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial for Irene will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Acme. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Ray Cotter will preside. Irene will be laid to rest at Oakwood Catholic Diocesan Cemetery, Traverse City.

Irene and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please visit Irene’s tribute at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.