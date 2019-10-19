Earl John Brege, 93, of Belknap Township passed away October 11, 2019 at Orchard Manor.

He was born March 24, 1926 in Belknap Township to John and Helen (Hardies) Brege.

Earl was a lifelong member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. Earl was drafted into the United States Army and served in the territory of Alaska as a postal worker. He then returned to Belknap to do the thing he loved the most, farming. On July 21, 1962, he married the love of his life, Ilene Kortman,

at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville. They enjoyed a loving 50-year marriage together. Earl was a member of the Farm Bureau for 60 years.

He belonged to the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607, as well as a member of Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed country and gospel music and loved to play his guitar and harmonica. In addition to his music and his farming career, he had a productive garden and orchard every year and was an avid deer and turkey hunter on his farm. Earl was a storyteller and often began his conversations with “Let me tell you a story…”

He and Ilene enjoyed traveling after his retirement, and took many enjoyable trips together over the years.

Earl is survived by a sister, Mildred Laurie of Brooksville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilene; a brother, Melvin Brege; and sisters, Grace

Duquette and Lorene Reed.

Visitation was at St. Michael Lutheran Church Monday, October 14, until the time of his funeral with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating. The Rogers City VFW Post 607 accorded military honors following the service.

Interment followed at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church or the St. Michael Cemetery Fund in memory of Earl Brege

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.