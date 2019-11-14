Robert Ernest Meyer
Robert Ernest Meyer, 100, of Canada Creek Ranch (Atlanta) passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at his home.
Surviving are his wife, Joan Johnson-Meyer of Canada Creek Ranch; a son, Robert E. Meyer Jr. of Canada Creek Ranch; two daugthers, Elizabeth D. (Robert) Bartley of Shelby Township and Barbara A. Vago (Carl Sens) of Sterling Heights; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.