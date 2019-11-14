Thursday, November 14, 2019

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Robert Ernest Meyer

Editor

Robert Ernest Meyer, 100, of Canada Creek Ranch (Atlanta) passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at his home.

lt'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Surviving are his wife, Joan Johnson-Meyer of Canada Creek Ranch; a son, Robert E. Meyer Jr. of Canada Creek Ranch; two daugthers, Elizabeth D. (Robert) Bartley of Shelby Township and Barbara A. Vago (Carl Sens) of Sterling Heights; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.  A memorial service will be held at a later date. 