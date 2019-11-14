Robert Ernest Meyer

Robert Ernest Meyer, 100, of Canada Creek Ranch (Atlanta) passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at his home. lt'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> lt'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Surviving are his wife, Joan Johnson-Meyer of Canada Creek Ranch; a son, Robert E. Meyer Jr. of Canada Creek Ranch; two daugthers, Elizabeth D. (Robert) Bartley of Shelby Township and Barbara A. Vago (Carl Sens) of Sterling Heights; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.