Michael Dale Barbans, 64, of Grand Rapids passed away at home November 11, 2019. He was born January 15, 1955 in Wyoming, Michigan to Leonids “Lee” and Nancy H. (Smith) Barbans. Michael is survived by his father, Lee of Rogers City; two stepsisters, Tammi (Michael) Harvey of Comstock Park and Joni Lyn (Craig) Pantelin of Stanwood; a stepbrother, Raymond (Mary Grace) Punches of Wyoming; and

four cousins.

