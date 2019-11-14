The Rev. Richard Wozniak, CMF, 92 was welcomed to his eternal home September 6, 2019.

He was born April 26, 1927 to Jacob and Mary (Miller) Wozniak in Pasadena, California.

He attended St. Phillip Catholic School and entered the seminary following a vocation presentation by a Claretian Missionary to see what this type of life was all about.

He made his first profession of vows July 16, 1944 and moved on to continue his studies at Dominquez Seminary, Compton. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University in Los Angeles, California and then joined other Claretians from across the United States and the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. for his theological studies.

Upon completion, he returned to California for his priestly ordination at San Gabriel Mission September, 20, 1952.

After his ordination,

Father worked faithfully in numerous capacities including associate pastor, teacher, mentor of local youth in the inner city, college campus seminarian to just name a few.

He received his Master of Arts degree in sociology from Notre Dame University in Indiana as well as pursued advanced studies at Graduate Theological Union in Berkley, California; St. Jude College and Washington Theological Union.

Father always put his love for God and others first. He was a Catholic priest for over 67 years. Father Woz, as he was lovingly referred to lived and ministered to keep his mind active through study, reading and keeping up to date on current events. He had a great love for all sports and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He never forgot his northern Michigan “Lovin Cousins!” He returned to Michigan many times over the years and always had a good story or joke to share. He never lacked invitations to visit or share a snack or meal while he was visiting and his faithful “secretary” kept all his invitations recorded for him so he did not miss anyone.

Father Woz wa

s preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother; and a sister.

He leaves behind many northern Michigan “lovin cousins” who will miss his phone calls and cards that always ended with one last “joke,” his great sense of humor and love for each of them.

A memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Father Wozniak will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen Monday, November 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.