Yvonne Wagner, 82, of Metz passed away November 8, 2019 at home.

She was born May 29, 1937 in Metz Township to Harry and Irene (Richard) Hein.

Yvonne graduated from Rogers City High School in 1956. She married Gerald Wagner August 15, 1959 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was a very active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and chaired the chicken dinner for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles and reading. Yvonne loved spending time with her family and was an avid bird-watcher.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her husband, Gerald;

four sons, Gerald (Anna) of Rogers City, Robert of Metz, Richard (Andrea) of Rogers City and Mitchell (Lori) of Saginaw; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Roger (Sharon) Hein of Metz, Tom (Ann) Hein of Metz, Connie (Jonas) Taratuta of Metz, Mary (David) Fricks of Pontiac, David Hein of Metz, Sue (Jeff) Krueger of Mackinaw City, Robert (Loren) Hein of Traverse City and Peggy (Jack) Connors of Cheboygan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene; daughter, Valerie; and a sister and brother-in- law, Judy and Leonard Oliver.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, November 11, where

Sister Mary Michelz led the rosary followed by the parish wake service conducted by Sister Rita Epple. Visitation resumed at St. Dominic Catholic Church Tuesday until time of Mass with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Interment followed at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or McLaren Hospice in memory of Yvonne Wagner.

