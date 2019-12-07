Kenneth Wm. Hanck

Kenneth Wm. Hanck, 76, of Black Lake passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Aspen Ridge Retirement Village, Gaylord. = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Surviving are his wife, Jane Hanck of Black Lake; stepdaughter, Melissa (Brian) Kelsey of Holly Springs, North Carolina; two stepsons, Terrance B. (Diana) Fitch of Cheboygan and William Fitch of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Gerold (Dottie) Hanck of Illinois; and three sisters, Marcia (David) Hoover of Illinois, Susan Hanck of Illinois and Amber (Justin) Price of Tennessee.

Memorial service will be today (Thursday, December 5) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway. Interment will be at North Allis Township Cemetery, Onaway. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.