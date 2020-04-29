County courts return to full scheduled docket in virtual world

by Mary Ann Heidemann–Staff Writer

Hon. Maria I. Barton, 89th District Court Judge, told the county board of commissioners that she had planned to return to a full docket in the courtroom May 5, but in light of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent extension of the stay home, stay safe directives, Barton will try and manage the same load with remote technology. Hon. Erik J. Stone, 53rd Circuit Court Family Division judge is also working remotely. “There are technical difficulties,” said Stone, “but we’ve managed.” Stone, who handles sensitive family and probate matters, is using live-streamed YouTube video technology in place of open court, but the videos are removed immediately after the session. According to Stone, recording of the sessions is not allowed by the court, and participants are admonished at the outset that violations are considered contempt of court, punishable by fines and jail time.

Thursday’s county commissioners’ meeting was conducted virtually as well, using Zoom technology. Attendance was high, with 41 people participating, including commissioners, county staff, media and members of the public. The agenda was still limited to necessary financial and time-critical items. With primary elections approaching, two millage issues were discussed for placement on the ballot. The first was the millage supporting school resource officers, currently set at 0.33 mills. Presently, that funding supports part-time officers who work during the academic year. The ballot request would need to be increased to 0.36 mills to support full-time positions.

Commissioner Nancy Shutes said, “I don’t think it’s proper to raise the amount while citizens are unemployed.” Commissioner Carl Altman agreed, adding: “The county shouldn’t be paying for summer.” The Rogers City City Council had previously discussed the possibility of using an expanded millage to help support Huron Undercover Narcotics Team operations in the county, but the county commissioners unanimously voted to renew the millage request at 0.33 mills for a four-year period, the same amount, purpose and time period as the current tax. A second millage renewal request to support the Presque Isle County Council on Aging operations was also unanimously approved for the August ballot at the same rate (0.75 mills) and time period (six years) as the current millage.

The first step forward on addressing the county’s underfunded employees’ retirement account was taken at the meeting. The board voted unanimously to move $100,000 from the county’s reserve account to the retirement account. Commissioner John Chappa said, “I think it’s a good time to start work on this.” Commissioner Mike Darga agreed, saying, “We don’t want to get farther behind.” Clerk Ann Marie Main noted that with the markets down, investments can be purchased at a relatively low cost, and the value could go up when markets recover.

The board also heard a report from Nancy Kenny, a member of the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary (TBNMS) advisory committee, regarding recent TBNMS activities. Four shipwrecks in Presque Isle County waters have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, interpretive signs have been placed in areas of maritime interest, the TBNMS film festival was held in January, buoys will again be placed this summer to enable safe diving of wrecks, improvements have been made to the riverfront adjacent to the sanctuary visitors’ center in Alpena, and Presque Isle County student teams have been training to operate remotely operated underwater vehicles, with great success during competitions.

In other business, reports from department heads explained how courthouse staff are managing work under restricted conditions. Sheriff Joe Brewbaker mentioned that his call load has increased, including citizens who call because they are worried. Calls regarding domestic abuse are also up, along with calls where potential suicide is a concern. Emergency services coordinator Sarah Melching reported on “an overwhelming outpouring of donations” of protective gear, including 800 handmade face masks for frontline health care workers and first responders. She also praised the work of Cadillac Products to produce surgical gowns. Melching has ordered novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits and is trying to get a testing site located within the county, so residents will not have to travel for testing.

Two items of business were postponed for possible future action. The first was a possible layoff or work-hour reduction for county courthouse employees, in response to the COVID-19 restrictions. A meeting of the personnel committee and county department heads was scheduled to discuss options further before bringing the matter back to the board. The second item, a motion to purchase a large air conditioning unit for the sheriff’s department boiler room, died for lack of support. The unit is needed to cool the computer equipment stored in the room that is used for 911 emergency communications, but only one price quote for $4,500 was received. Board members asked the sheriff to obtain additional price quotes before bringing it back for consideration.

The next virtual county board of commissioners meeting is scheduled on the regular meeting day of Thursday, May 15, but the time was changed from 6 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.