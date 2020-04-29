Claire Storms, 87, of Presque Isle passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Medilodge in Alpena.

She was born October 7, 1932 in Rogers City to Karl and Mary (McKinnon) Daniels.

Claire graduated with honors from Rogers City High School in 1950 where she was a majorette in the marching band. Claire married the late Erwin “Butch” Gross in 1951. On April 2,1988 she married David Storms in Rogers City, they resided in Rogers City until they moved to Grand Lake in 1999. Claire was a very active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Circle One, a life member of the Order of the Easter Star and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Claire also volunteered at the food pantry and the Presque Isle County Historical Museum.

She is survived by her husband, David; four children, Barbara Harris of Rogers City, Nancy Gross of Rogers City, Steven (Cindy) Gross of Durand and Paula (Donald) Haske of Long Lake; two stepchildren, Lori (Dennis) Hilla of Millersburg and Daniel (Rita) Storms of Lake Nettie; three grandchildren, Lindsay Hilla, Jason (Diana) Hilla and Kellie (Dan) Husted; four great-grandchildren, Kaily, Autumn, Lilah and Cami; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Daniels of Rogers City and Sally Daniels of Rogers City; brother-in-law, Dean (Joan) Storms of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Claire was

preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Erwin; three sisters, Shirley (Robert) Pearse, Mary Ann (Jack) Morley and Margaret (Raymond) Grigg; two brothers, Karl Daniels and Harry Daniels; and a son-in-law, Paul Harris.

Friends gathered at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg Tuesday, April 28 for a graveside service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Greg Zurakowski officiating.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be given in memory of Claire Storms to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rogers City.

