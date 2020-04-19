District Health Department No. 4 reports Alpena’s second case and death
With great sadness, District Health Department No. 4 reports that Alpena County has experienced its second COVID 19 positive case and first death due to COVID-19. The individual was an elderly female who became hospitalized at Mid Michigan Hospital Alpena and passed away. She tested positive for COVID 19 after her death. The individual resided in a long-term care facility. DHD4 is currently working with the facility to investigate this case and to determine any other close contacts and exposures. All residents and employees are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer at DHD4. “We know that COVID-19 is present in our community, but an illness and loss of life at a facility serving some of our most vulnerable in our population is a sobering reminder that our community must continue to be vigilant with our actions to keep this virus from spreading. In addition to continuing mitigation strategies in the community, our department will continue to address the needs of our vulnerable populations, including those who live in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.”
DHD4 is grateful to everyone in the community who continues to follow social distancing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines to protect the health of the community. DHD4 reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this virus. We urge residents to continue to follow the Stay Home Stay Safe Order. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.