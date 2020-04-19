Jerry Edmund Baller, 72, of Cheboygan passed away at home April 10, 2020.

He was born August 10, 1947 in Cheboygan to Harold and Lydia (Kortman) Baller.

Jerry graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1965. He served in the

United States Army from 1966 through 1968. On April 25, 1970 he married Regina Stempky at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan.

Jerry began working at Procter and Gamble when he returned home from serving his country, he retired as a millwright in 1995. Following retirement Jerry took a position with the Osprey Corporation as a field technician, retiring in 2015.

Jerry was a member of the Cheboygan Knights of Columbus, Cheboygan Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fast-pitch softball and playing golf.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Regina “Jeanie”; three sons, Brian (Christy) Baller of Ohio, Kevin (Susan) Baller of Cheboygan and Justin (Courtney) Baller of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Zachary Baller,

Megan (Tanner Brown) Charboneau, Macey (Noah) Morse, Tate Baller, Tripp Baller, Piper Baller and

Cy Baller; a great-grandson, Hayden; two brothers, Dale (Linda) Baller and Loren (Vi) Baller; a sister, Susan (Joe) Caswell; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lydia; a brother, Leon Baller; a niece, Heather; a nephew, Jeremiah; his father and mother-in-law, John and Esther Stempky; and a brother-in-law, Paul Stempky

Beck Funeral Home will announce information pertaining to his memorial Mass as soon as we are able.

Memorials may be given in memory of Jerry Baller to Cheboygan Chiefs’ Baseball Program or Bishop Baraga Sports’ Program.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org .