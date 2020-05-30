Presque Isle County Advance

Alice Eleanor Otremba (Pilarski), 94, of Posen, passed away Monday afternoon May 25, 2020 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

Alice was born April 7, 1926, and raised on her family farm in Metz. Later in her adult years she met the love of her life Leonard Otremba, they were married September 16, 1945. After marriage they moved to the Detroit area, she loved it there but Lenny missed the north. They returned to Posen and bought farmland, even going through rough times she grew to love it.

Alice was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed planting flowers, decorating her lawn, and gardening; she took pride in her manicured lawn and garden. The outdoors was her serenity. S

he canned everything she grew to provide food for the table, no one ever walked away from Alice’s kitchen hungry right down to the dessert.

Surviving are her daughter, Doreen (Jim) Parish of Onaway; four grandchildren, Steven (Katherine) Wilk of California, Jennifer (Alice) Wilk of Gaylord, Alicia (Christina) Wilk of Rosev

ille and Kassandra (Paul) Otremba of Ann Arbor; two great-grandchildren, Mataya and Jadyn Hanson of Rogers City; two sisters, Lucy Zwolinski of Rogers City and Betty (Donald) Kirschner of Alpena; three nieces; and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecelia (Orban) Pilarski; husband, Leonard, April 9, 2017; a brother, Sylvester; a niece; and two nephews.

A graveside service will take place 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Online condolences can be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to Rogers City Medilodge activities department.