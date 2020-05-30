Edward L. “Bud” Johnston, 87, of Crystal Falls, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls.

Bud was born January 29, 1933 in Onaway, son of Clayton and Edith (Petersen) Johnston. He served in the U.S. Army from August of 1953, also in Korea until his discharge in June of 1955. Bud married Sharon Rieger July 16, 1960.

They moved to Crystal Falls in the spring of 1974 and then to Amasa in the fall of that same year. He was a barber and owned his own barbershop in Crystal Falls.

Bud was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the United Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taxidermy, and going to camp that he built himself along with his son and many other family members and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children, Marlon (Jackie) Thompson of Green River, Wyoming, Valerie Sartori of Crystal Falls and Craig (Chrissie) Johnston of Amasa; a sister, Janice (George) Marsh of Onaway; eig

ht grandchildren, Marlon Lee (Brooke) Thompson, Megan (Chris) Haggit, Shelby (Trevor) Vernon, Melissa Hermanson, U.S. Army Special Forces Weapons Sgt. Jeffrey (Sasha) Sartori, Charly Sartori (John Bruce), Michael (Ellen) Johnston and Andrew (Mel) Johnston; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Hyer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Iron County Medical Care Facility for their kind and compassionate care.

Per Bud’s wishes, there will be no services, and memorial donations in Bud’s name may be made to any chosen charity.

