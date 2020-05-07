Drive-by birthday celebration for proud Marine veteran on his 90th birthday

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The quiet of a typical Sunday afternoon on Lake Street in Presque Isle Township abruptly was gone with a caravan of honking vehicles. Close friends of Don Cline were there to provide a proper celebration on his milestone, 90th birthday.

His wife Ann lured her husband on the porch by telling him that she wanted to go for their usual walk and then changed the story to, “just sit on the porch, I don’t want to walk today.”

The man of honor was in place. In the meantime, the spirited group filled with friends from Alpena, and as far away as Barton City, gathered at the Hideaway Bar parking lot getting ready and showing each other the signs they made. At just before 2:30 p.m., they were on their way to spring the surprise.

Lake Street runs south off Fireside Highway, near the historic Fireside Inn. A strong breeze and splashing of waves on the southeast shore of Kauffman Bay filled the sound of silence until the horns blasted the arrival of a birthday commemoration unlike any other in Cline’s long life.

Joining the half dozen vehicles was a golf cart full of what looked to be a family of well-wishers practicing 6-inch social distancing.

Drivers made their way around the driveway that circles the property and seemingly was made for this special occasion.

All gathered on the Clines’ front lawn for photos and a few songs. Ann was recording it all with her phone as Don could not quit smiling. The emotion of the moment took him away. He even blew everyone a kiss with both hands extended outward.

“The people we hang out with are just so dang good,” said Don, humbled by the gesture. “They all drove a long way to come in here to do just that. I am very blessed to have such good friends.”

Everyone sang “Happy Birthday” and “Look for the Silver Lining,” with lyrics printed ahead of time. Don and his wife Ann, who have been married for 65 years, have lived in Presque Isle for 15 years. He was in the Besser Choir for 25 years and was in 12 musicals at the Alpena Civic Theatre. Additionally, he was a sergeant in the Marine Corps.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” he said.

Don called each person the day after to personally thank everyone that was there.

(Subscribe to the Advance for all the local news. Call us at (989) 734-2105. We appreciate your support!)