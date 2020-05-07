Thursday, May 7, 2020

Sen. Stamas offers update for 36th Senate District

Update from Sen. Jim Stamas

May 7, 2020
Serving you
Serving the people of the 36th Senate District is important to me, and I encourage you to contact me with any state issues. You may call toll-free at 1-855-347-8036 or email SenJStamas@senate.michigan.gov. Also, please check out my Facebook page. Let me know if I can assist you in any way or if you have an idea to help move Michigan forward.

Updated COVID-19 figures
On Thursday, state health officials reported 592 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths, which bring the state’s total number of positive cases to 45,646 and total number of deaths to 4,343. In the 36th Senate District, there have been 364 cases and 33 deaths. This information and more is available at www.Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
 

 
I want to thank all our nurses for their dedication to our communities and their selfless commitment to our health, especially during this public health crisis! #NursesWeek #ThankYouNurses

During times like this COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Michigan come together and help out. One real way that you can help thank our nurses and help out all our front-line health care workers is to donate much-needed personal protective equipment.

For information about how to make PPE donations for area health care workers, visit MHA.org/Issues-Advocacy/Coronavirus#PPE-Donations.