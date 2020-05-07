Sen. Stamas offers update for 36th Senate District

Update from Sen. Jim Stamas May 7, 2020

Serving you

Serving the people of the 36th Senate District is important to me, and I encourage you to contact me with any state issues.

On Thursday, state health officials reported 592 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths, which bring the state’s total number of positive cases to 45,646 and total number of deaths to 4,343. In the 36th Senate District, there have been 364 cases and 33 deaths. This information and more is available at www.Michigan.gov/coronavirus.