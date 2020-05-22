Historic flooding hits Midland and surrounding area

After heavy rainfall caused the breach of two dams leading to historic flooding near Midland on Tuesday evening, Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, issued the following statement:

“I am brokenhearted to see what is happening in my hometown of Midland and to communities in my Senate district. My prayers go out to the thousands impacted by this tragedy. And my appreciation goes out to the many first responders guiding people to safety and shelter. Without question, their actions have saved lives.

“I am in regular contact with emergency officials in Midland County and from the state, and I have spoken to the White House asking for assistance from FEMA. I will do whatever is necessary to ensure our communities have what they need to respond to this emergency and recover from this disaster.

“Once the people of our communities are safe and the water has receded, there must be a full, transparent accounting of how this tragedy occurred.

“To the people of Midland County, I say this: Together, we will rebuild.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are committed to exploring any legal avenue available to assist Michigan residents who are recovering from the flood in Midland County and secure compensation for damages to public property and natural resources.

Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached Tuesday. The situation comes as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already impacted the state’s economy and caused thousands of deaths.

“The damage from this crisis has devastated thousands of Midland County residents and business owners,” said Governor Whitmer. “We must work together to ensure everyone who has been impacted by this event has the support they need to recover. I will work with the Attorney General and my partners at the state and federal level to help our families through this, and to help them get back on their feet once it’s safe to return home.”

“As Michigan continues to grapple with a deadly virus, our resiliency is being tested as the state is thrust into another emergency situation,” Attorney General Nessel said. “My office will work with the Governor to consider any and all legal options that are available to address this serious set of circumstances. Throughout our state’s history, Michiganders have come together in difficult times, and this time will be no different.”

Shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go. Shelters remain open until further notice at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn,