Posen sets date for graduation; Onaway, RCHS not settled yet

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

It’s settled. The Posen High School Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas on the football field.

Superintendent/principal Michelle Wesner made the announcement Wednesday on the school website that the milestone moment will be July 17 at 7:30 p.m. The original date was June 5 in the new gym.

Wesner said that with all the uncertainties of having the traditional commencement exercise indoors, the best course of action was to have families 6 feet apart outside.

If there are still restrictions on larger gatherings, the plan could be modified, she said.

“Put me on a stage in the practice field and put people in vehicles and get called up when the time comes,” said Wesner. “We will find a way to make it work.”

In case of light rain, Wesner said, “bring an umbrella.” A big storm, pick the next day.

Wesner added that she does not want to see it happen too much further out because the graduates will need to start packing their bags for that next step.

Onaway Area Community Schools is still waiting for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift the stay-at-home order. Last week, it was extended until June 12.

Secondary principal Marty Mix would like to conduct the ceremony before the end of June because there some seniors who are joining the military and will be going to basic training in July.

No plans have been announced for the Rogers City High School commencement exercise.The school is fielding many calls about a potential graduation date, but like Onaway, nothing will be set in stone until the state lifts restrictions.

“We want it to be as authentic as possible,” said school board president Devin Pommerenke.