A lifelong resident of Rogers City and a World War II veteran, Arthur “Art” Heinzel passed away in Grand Rapids June 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Following the war, he co-managed the Brooks Hotel, Restaurant, and Bar with his brothers and parents for 30 years. Before retiring in 1989, he sailed on the Bradley fleet for 15 years. Along with Beatrice, he tended a productive garden and enjoyed a cottage at Grand Lake for several decades.

Sailing on Grand Lake and woodworking were among his passions. In their retirement years, Art and Bea enjoyed spending winters in Florida and California, as well as trips to popular destinations.

His high school sweetheart, best friend, and wife of 61 years, Beatrice Nowak Heinzel passed away in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Heinzel; and two brothers, Charles and Eugene.

He is survived by his brother, Bar

ry (Loly) Heinzel; sister-in-law Theresa Heinzel; as well as two daughters, Susan (Allen) Phelps and Laurie (Thomas) Gole. He loved spending time with his seven grandchildren, Lisa Phelps (Scott) Lange, Stacey Phelps (Jason) Giesen, Randi Phelps (Ross) Strand, Melissa Gole (Shelby) Lee, Jennifer Gole, Justin Gole and Ryan Gole. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Morgan Lange (David) Hennes, Olivia Beatrice Lange, Matthew Scott Lange, Hunter Allen Strand, Lincoln Leigh Strand and Isaac Thaddeus Lee. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A private memorial gathering will be held later this summer or fall in Rogers City. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan, 145 North State Street, Alpena, MI 49707.