Donald “Don” Francis Pearse passed away June 2, 2020, at home in Rochester Hills, following a battle with cancer.

He was born in 1951 in Ann Arbor, and grew up on the East Coast. He married Brenda Osborn Pearse in 1973 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, in Rogers City, and spent the remainder of his life in the state.

Family was always a priority for Don and he was smitten with his two daughters from the moment they were born, relishing the role of “girl dad.” His grandchildren were equally loved and special to him, and time with them was always precious.

He began a career in insurance, after marriage, as a claims adjuster, eventually moving from the insurance industry into

corporate risk and benefit management. He held a degree in human resources management from Spring Arbor College.

Don is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Courtney Foote of Chesterfield and Whitney Pearse of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Evan, Audrey and Kayleigh Foote; a brother, Richard Pearse in Brazil; a sister, Jean Knowles residing in Colorado; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Pearse, formerly from Rogers City.

Following cremation, interment will take place with family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

If so desired, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Salvation Army of Michigan, Hospice of Michigan, Southeast or charity of choice.