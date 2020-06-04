Debra “Debbie” Sue Wolgast Knieper

Debra "Debbie" Sue Wolgast Knieper, 58, of Belknap Township passed May 27, 2020 at home. She was born November 23, 1961 in Rogers City. Debbie loved spending time her family, specially her granddaughter, Maya. She enjoyed shopping and looking for garage sales. Debbie was a bartender for 30 plus years, making many friends and memories.

She is survived by her son, Casey Wolgast; granddaughter, Maya Wolgast; mother, Marilyn; sister, Lori Wirgau; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, John; and a brother, Thomas.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, May 30, from 6 p.m. until time of her funeral at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family in Debbie’s memory.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.