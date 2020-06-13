Emily R. Brege, 92, of Belknap Township passed away Friday morning June 5, 2020, at Medilodge of Hillman.

The daughter of Max and Alice (Fauble) Rex was born April 17, 1928 in Belknap Township on the family farm.

She married Clarence Brege May 10, 1947 in Belknap Township, where they also made their home together. She was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church.

Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 1986; an infant daughter, Beverly in 1953; a son, Harlo in 1990; two sisters, Grace Henry and Clara Oja; a b

rother, Max Rex; a great-grandson, Cody; two granddaughters, Andrea and Angela; two great-granddaughters, Estrella and Manasseh; and a son-in-law, Robert Luebke.

Surviving are a daughter, Althea (Stephen) Hein of Hawks; a son, Clyde of Elsie; a granddaughter, Annette (James) Cherrette; a grandson, Leo Luebke; seven great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, June 9, at St. Michael Lutheran Church until the funeral with the Rev. Boerger officiating. Burial followed at St. Michael Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of friend’s choice or St. Michael Lutheran Church.