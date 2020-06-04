Robert “Bob” Jon Zielaskowski

Robert “Bob” Jon Zielaskowski, 57, of Posen passed away peacefully at home June 2, 2020. He was born July 23, 1962 in Rogers City to Emil and Helen (Yarch) Zielaskowski. Bob is survived by his wife, Laurie; two daughters, April (Joe) Kuszajewski of Posen and Shauna (Dave Marchlewski) Zielaskowski of Alpena;

three grandchildren, Cayden, Emma and Carley;

two brothers, Emil (Molly) Zielaskowski of Rogers City and Al (Sue) Zielaskowski of North Carolina; and three sisters, Carol (Ray) Smolinski of Rogers City, Clair (Albert) Styma of Posen and Sue (Pat Hart) Bannasch of Rogers City.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Zielaskowski family for a charity to be selected later.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.