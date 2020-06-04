Suzanne “Sue” Marie Tesmer, 73, of Rainy Lake, died peacefully at home Thursday, May 28, 2020. The daughter of Martin and Josephine (Janikowski) Frey, Sue was born December 25, 1946 in North Mankato, Minnesota. Blessed with 50 years of marriage, Sue married David J. Tesmer in Mankato, Minnesota November 8, 1969.

After graduating from high school, Sue worked as a hairdresser for several years. She and Dave eventually moved to Arkansas and through the years Sue held various jobs in the places they lived. Looking for a place to retire, Sue and Dave found just what they were looking for at Rainy Lake near Millersburg. They left Arkansas in 2004 and moved to northern Michigan where Sue worked for a few more years as the postmaster of the Millersburg post office. Friendly and outgoing, Sue enjoyed her work and having the opportunity to meet the people in her community.

Strong in her Catholic faith, Sue was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway where she sang in the choir and was active in church activities. She loved the peacefulness of living on Rainy Lake, enjoyed pontoon boat rides, and was an avid fisherman.

A wonderful homemaker, Sue made a warm and inviting home for her family. Her lasagna and beef stew were favorites and she was a pretty good baker too. She enjoyed watching the birds at the feeders outside her front window and tending to her flowers, especially her roses. She loved to listen to the soft tinkling of her wind chimes swaying in the summer breeze and was skilled with her hands, beautifully cross-s

titching handicrafts for her home, family and friends.

A devoted wife, a loving mother, a proud grandma, a loyal friend and a good neighbor, Sue was thoughtful, kind, honest and caring. She is survived by her husband, Dave, of Rainy Lake; son, Timothy (Diana) of Pinckney and their children, Maria and David; and son, Tony (Wendy) of Clermont, Florida and their children, Ethon, Peyton and Ashton; as well as her brother, John Frey, of Maine. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Ann Frey.

A memorial service was held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway at 7 p.m. Wednesday June 3. The Rev. Patrick Maher officiated. Sue’s final resting place will be in Mankato, Minnesota. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sue to St. Paul Catholic Church or to Hospice of Michigan.