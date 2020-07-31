Harvey A. Klann, 97, of Rogers City went to be with his Lord Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Harvey was born June 11, 1923 in Rogers City to Alfred and Hattie (Dost) Klann.

God blessed him with a full and happy life. He was a lifelong resident of Rogers City, except for time spent in the military during World War II.

While in the military he taught electronics in Missouri and then served in India at the CBI radio transmission headquarters. After military service he helped create and organize the Rogers City Broadcasting Corporation constructing and managing radio station WHAK in 1948 and WHSB FM Alpena in 1964.

He loved living in Rogers City, enjoying Lake Huron, spending time with family and friends and servicing his community and church. But most of all he treasured his personal relationship with his heavenly Father and was often heard by his family members singing hymns as he worked around his house.